The Veld Music Festival 2022 lineup is out! Alesso, Armin van Buuren The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Porter Robinson will headline. Camelphat, Gallantis, Lane 8, NGHTMRE and Zomboy also top the list. Hit the Veld Music Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for updates and a complete list of who's performing.

VELD Music Festival 2022 features a lineup of electronic dance music and hip-hop! It happens at Downsview Park in Toronto. The official Veld Music Festival 2022 dates are July 29 - 31. This has been confirmed on the Veld Music Festival website.

The last Veld Music Festival lineup would've had Armin Van Buuren, Illenium, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Camelphat, Ganja White Night, NGHTMRE, Malaa, Zomboy, Tiga, Boombox Cartel and more if the festival had happened.

The last festival had three stages: the Main Stage, Sirkus Stage and Artistry Stage. Ink Entertainment focuses on entertainment design to make Veld a one-of-a-kind music experience.

The VELD aftermovie can be seen farther down below. Check out the previous incarnation of VELD Music Festival for more.

The VELD Music Festival 2022 lineup and VELD Music Festival 2022 tickets are below!

