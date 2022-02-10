     
 
Veld Music Festival 2022
Start Date: July 29
End Date: July 31
Toronto, Ontario
 
Veld Music Festival 2022 tickets are on sale! They're available in General Admission and VIP passes. Hit the Veld Music Festival tickets section below for details.

 

The Veld Music Festival 2022 lineup is out! Alesso, Armin van Buuren The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Porter Robinson will headline. Camelphat, Gallantis, Lane 8, NGHTMRE and Zomboy also top the list. Hit the Veld Music Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for updates and a complete list of who's performing.

 

VELD Music Festival 2022 features a lineup of electronic dance music and hip-hop! It happens at Downsview Park in Toronto. The official Veld Music Festival 2022 dates are July 29 - 31. This has been confirmed on the Veld Music Festival website.

 

The last Veld Music Festival lineup would've had Armin Van Buuren, Illenium, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Camelphat, Ganja White Night, NGHTMRE, Malaa, Zomboy, Tiga, Boombox Cartel and more if the festival had happened.

 

The last festival had three stages: the Main Stage, Sirkus Stage and Artistry Stage. Ink Entertainment focuses on entertainment design to make Veld a one-of-a-kind music experience.

 

The VELD aftermovie can be seen farther down below. Check out the previous incarnation of VELD Music Festival for more.

 

The VELD Music Festival 2022 lineup and VELD Music Festival 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Veld Music Festival tickets are on sale! They're available in General Admission and VIP passes.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

 

Veld Music Festival 2022 Media

 

 

Official Veld 2022 dates are July 29 - 31

 

 

The Veld Music Festival lineup for 2022! Alesso, Armin van Buuren The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Porter Robinson will headline. Camelphat, Gallants, Lane 8 and NGHTMRE, Zomboy also top the list.

 

 

The last Veld Festival lineup had Armin Van Buuren, Illenium, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Camelphat, Ganja White Night, NGHTMRE, Malaa, Zomboy, Tiga, Boombox Cartel and more.
   
 
