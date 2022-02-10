The Veld Music Festival 2022 lineup is out! Alesso, Armin van Buuren The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Porter Robinson will headline. Camelphat, Gallantis, Lane 8, NGHTMRE and Zomboy also top the list. Hit the Veld Music Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for updates and a complete list of who's performing.
The last Veld Music Festival lineup would've had Armin Van Buuren, Illenium, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Camelphat, Ganja White Night, NGHTMRE, Malaa, Zomboy, Tiga, Boombox Cartel and more if the festival had happened.
The last festival had three stages: the Main Stage, Sirkus Stage and Artistry Stage. Ink Entertainment focuses on entertainment design to make Veld a one-of-a-kind music experience.
The Veld Music Festival lineup for 2022! Alesso, Armin van Buuren The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Porter Robinson will headline. Camelphat, Gallants, Lane 8 and NGHTMRE, Zomboy also top the list.
Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets: