VELD Music Festival 2023 features a lineup of electronic dance music and hip-hop! It happens at Downsview Park in Toronto.

The expected Veld Music Festival 2023 dates are July 28 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

Veld Music Festival 2023 tickets are not on sale. They're usually available in weekend General Admission and VIP passes. Hit the Veld Music Festival tickets section below for details and access to passes. Check back for updates.

The Veld Music Festival lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Veld Music Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for updates and a complete list of who will perform. Check back for updates.

Veld usually has three stages: the Main Stage, Sirkus Stage and Artistry Stage. Ink Entertainment focuses on entertainment design to make Veld a one-of-a-kind music experience.

The VELD aftermovie can be seen farther down below. Check out the previous incarnation of VELD Music Festival for more.

The previous Veld Music Festival lineup had Alesso, Armin van Buuren The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Porter Robinson, Camelphat, Gallantis, Lane 8, NGHTMRE, Zomboy and more.

