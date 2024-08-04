Veld Music Festival 2024 features a lineup of electronic dance music and hip-hop! It happens at Downsview Park in Toronto.
The expected Veld Music Festival 2024 dates are August 2 - 4, is the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
The Veld Music Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet, Hit the Veld Music Festival 2024 lineup section farther below for updates and a complete list of who will perform.
Veld usually has three stages: the Main Stage, Sirkus Stage and Artistry Stage. Ink Entertainment focuses on entertainment design to make Veld a one-of-a-kind music experience.
The previous Veld Music Festival lineup had Rezzmau5, Tiësto, Zedd, Above & Beyond, Illenium, Dom Dolla, Don Diablo, Gorgon City Jauz, Liquid Stranger, Sofi Tucker, Subtronics, SVDDEN DEATH and more.
The VELD Music Festival 2024 lineup and VELD Music Festival 2024 tickets are below!
Hit the buttons below for details on prices and access to tickets:
Check the status of 2024 VELD Music Festival tickets SEE TICKETS >
The Veld Music Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next event might be layed out
Veld Music Festival playlist
Check the status of the Veld Music Festival lineup SEE LINEUP >
Veld Music Festival 2024 will be like this.
Veld usually has three stages: the Main Stage, Sirkus Stage and Artistry Stage.
Veld Music Festival: The Girls
VELD Music Festival 2024 will be like this
Official Veld 2024 will be a great weekend in the sun
The expected Veld 2024 dates are August 2 - 4
Veld 2024 has electronic dance music and hip-hop in Toronto
Your best weekend of the year could be at VELD Music Festival 2024
Veld Music Festival: Butt Cleavage
The Veld Music Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced
The Veld Music Festival lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced
Hit the buttons below for details on prices and access to tickets:
The previous Veld Music Festival lineup had Rezzmau5, Tiësto, Zedd, Above & Beyond, Illenium, Dom Dolla, Don Diablo, Gorgon City Jauz, Liquid Stranger, Sofi Tucker, Subtronics, SVDDEN DEATH and more.
The day one lineup
The day two lineup
The day three lineup
The Veld Music Festival lineup before that had Alesso, Armin van Buuren The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Porter Robinson, Camelphat, Gallants, Lane 8 and NGHTMRE, Zomboy and more.