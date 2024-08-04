     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2023 STORE  
Instagram Facebook Twitter
 
 
 
 
   
Veld Music Festival 2024
Start Date: August 2
End Date: August 4
Toronto, Ontario, USA
 
 

Veld Music Festival 2024 features a lineup of electronic dance music and hip-hop! It happens at Downsview Park in Toronto.

 

The expected Veld Music Festival 2024 dates are August 2 - 4, is the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

Veld Music Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Veld Music Festival tickets section below for details and access to passes. Check back for updates.

 

VELD MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
VELD MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

The Veld Music Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet, Hit the Veld Music Festival 2024 lineup section farther below for updates and a complete list of who will perform.

 

Veld usually has three stages: the Main Stage, Sirkus Stage and Artistry Stage. Ink Entertainment focuses on entertainment design to make Veld a one-of-a-kind music experience.

 

The previous Veld Music Festival lineup had Rezzmau5, Tiësto, Zedd, Above & Beyond, Illenium, Dom Dolla, Don Diablo, Gorgon City Jauz, Liquid Stranger, Sofi Tucker, Subtronics, SVDDEN DEATH and more.

 

The VELD Music Festival 2024 lineup and VELD Music Festival 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

How can you get  Veld Music Festival 2024 tickets? They come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the buttons below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

VELD MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
VELD MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

Veld Music Festival 2024 Media

 

VELD Music Festival 2024

 

Check the status of 2024 VELD Music Festival tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

VELD Music Festival map

 

The Veld Music Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next event might be layed out

 

 

 

Veld Music Festival playlist

 

 

Veld Music Festival lineup

 

Check the status of the Veld Music Festival lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

Veld Music Festival 2024 will be like this.

 

 

VELD Music Festival 2024 tickets

 

Veld usually has three stages: the Main Stage, Sirkus Stage and Artistry Stage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Veld Music Festival: The Girls

 

 


 

VELD Music Festival 2024 will be like this

 

 

Veld Music Festival 2024

 

Official Veld 2024 will be a great weekend in the sun

 

 

Veld Music Festival 2024 dates

 

The expected Veld 2024 dates are August 2 - 4

 

 

Veld Music Festival 2024

 

Veld 2024 has electronic dance music and hip-hop in Toronto

 

 

Veld Music Festival 2024

 

Your best weekend of the year could be at VELD Music Festival 2024

 

 

 

Veld Music Festival: Butt Cleavage

 

 

Veld Music Festival 2024 Schedule

 

The Veld Music Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced

 

 

 

 

Veld Music Festival 2024 Lineup

 

The Veld Music Festival lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced

 

 

 

Veld Music Festival Tickets

Hit the buttons below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

VELD MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
VELD MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

Veld Music Festival lineup

 

The previous Veld Music Festival lineup had Rezzmau5, Tiësto, Zedd, Above & Beyond, Illenium, Dom Dolla, Don Diablo, Gorgon City Jauz, Liquid Stranger, Sofi Tucker, Subtronics, SVDDEN DEATH and more.

 

 

Veld Music Festival lineup

 

The day one lineup

 

 

Veld Music Festival lineup

 

The day two lineup

 

 

Veld Music Festival lineup

 

The day three lineup

 

 

 

Veld Music Festival lineup

 

The Veld Music Festival lineup before that had Alesso, Armin van Buuren The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Porter Robinson, Camelphat, Gallants, Lane 8 and NGHTMRE, Zomboy and more.

   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

 
 
 
     
   
 

 

  
 
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2023. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2023       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 
     