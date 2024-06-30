     
 
Wireless Festival 2024
Start Date: July 5
End Date: July 7
Finsbury Park, UK
Europe
 
 

Wireless Festival has a lineup of the best names in pop, electronic and urban music! It's put on by Live Nation, and happens in London at Crystal Palace Park, Finsbury Park and in Birmingham. Tickets are available soon.

 

The expected Wireless Festival 2024 dates are July 5 - 7, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

The festival location is Finsbury Park. It’s a public park in London, in the Harringay neighbourhood.

 

Wireless Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

The Wireless Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Wireless Festival 2024 lineup section farther below for a list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

Wireless is the biggest urban music festival in England and it started as a rock and pop festival and is now mostly hip-hop and urban music.

 

Wireless Festival had a one-time occurance in which instead of just doing an event in the usual location of Crystal Palace Park in London, Wireless added additional weekends at Finsbury Park and in Birmingham. Now, it's back to a one-weekend festival at Finsbury Park.

 

The previous Wireless Festival lineup had Lil Yachty, Playboi Cart, Travis Scott, D-Block Europe, Lil Uzi Vert, Headie One, Lil Dirk, Metro Boomin, Bryson Tiller, Popcorn, Lancet Foux, Joey Bada$$ Dexta Daps and more.

 

 

 

 

Also check out Love Saves The Day, Isle of Wight Festival, Creamfields South, Wireless Festival, Latitude Festival, Creamfields North, Reading Festival and Leeds Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

 

Wireless Festival tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the button for more details and access to tickets:

 

Wireless Festival

 

 

Wireless Festival Schedule 2024

 

The Wireless Festival schedule of set times for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced. Check back for updates.

 

 

 

 

 

Wireless Festival Lineup 2024

 

The Wireless Festival lineup for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced. Check back for updates.

 

 

The previous Wireless Festival lineup had Playboi Cart, Travis Scott, D-Block Europe, Lil Uzi Vert, Headie One, Lil Dirk, Metro Boomin, Bryson Tiller, Popcorn, Lancet Foux, Joey Bada$$ Dexta Daps and more.

 

 

 

 

Wireless Festival Lineup

 

The Wireless Festival lineup before that had A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Tyler The Creator, Cardi B, Sza, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Dave, 6lack, Doja Cat, Jhené Aiko, Kali Chis, Mahalia, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

 

