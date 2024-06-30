Wireless Festival has a lineup of the best names in pop, electronic and urban music! It's put on by Live Nation, and happens in London at Crystal Palace Park, Finsbury Park and in Birmingham. Tickets are available soon.

The expected Wireless Festival 2024 dates are July 5 - 7, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

The festival location is Finsbury Park. It’s a public park in London, in the Harringay neighbourhood.

Wireless Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Wireless Festival tickets section below for updates on prices & access to tickets:

The Wireless Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Wireless Festival 2024 lineup section farther below for a list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

Wireless is the biggest urban music festival in England and it started as a rock and pop festival and is now mostly hip-hop and urban music.

Wireless Festival had a one-time occurance in which instead of just doing an event in the usual location of Crystal Palace Park in London, Wireless added additional weekends at Finsbury Park and in Birmingham. Now, it's back to a one-weekend festival at Finsbury Park.

The previous Wireless Festival lineup had Lil Yachty, Playboi Cart, Travis Scott, D-Block Europe, Lil Uzi Vert, Headie One, Lil Dirk, Metro Boomin, Bryson Tiller, Popcorn, Lancet Foux, Joey Bada$$ Dexta Daps and more.

The Wireless Festival 2024 lineup and Wireless Festival 2024 tickets are below!

The Wireless Festival schedule of set times for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced. Check back for updates.