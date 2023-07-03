     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2023 STORE        
 
 
 
 
   
Wireless Festival 2023
Start Date: June 30
End Date: July 9
London, Finsbury Park, Birmingham, UK
Europe
 
 

Wireless Festival has a lineup of the best names in pop, electronic and urban music! It's put on by Live Nation, and happens in London at Crystal Palace Park, Finsbury Park and in Birmingham. It's the biggest urban music festival in England and it started as a rock and pop festival and is now mostly hip-hop and urban music.

 

The Wireless Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Wireless Festival 2023 lineup section farther below fo a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

Wireless Festival 2023 tickets are not on sale. They're usually available in single-day, two-day or weekend tickets. They also come in two tiers: General Admission and VIP tickets. Hit the Wireless Festival tickets section below for updates on prices & access to tickets.

 

WIRELESS FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

Wireless Festival started doing something different last time — instead of just doing an event in the usual location of Crystal Palace Park in London, Wireless hs added additional weekends at Finsbury Park and in Birmingham. We'll have to see if they continue that in 2023.

 

The expected Wireless Festival 2023 dates are June 30 - July 9, if the festival continues on the same weekend that it usually happens on. That's over two weekend at three locations: Crystal Palace Park in London, Finsbury Park in London and Outdoor at the NEC in Birmingham.

 

These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

The last Wireless Festival lineup had A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Tyler The Creator, Cardi B, Sza, Nicki Minaj, Dave, 6lack, Doja Cat, Jhené Aiko, Kali Chis, Mahalia, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

 

Also check out Love Saves The Day, Isle of Wight Festival, Creamfields South, Wireless Festival, Latitude Festival, Creamfields North, Reading Festival and Leeds Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

 

The Wireless Festival 2023 lineup and Wireless Festival 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Wireless Festival tickets are not on sale. They're usually available in single-day, two-day or weekend tickets. They also come in two tiers: General Admission and VIP tickets.

 

Hit the button for more details and access to tickets:

 

WIRELESS FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

 

 

Wireless Festival 2023 Media

 

 

Wireless Festival 2023 will be like this

 

 

Wireless Festival 2023

 

Wireless Festival 2023 will be amazing

 

 

2023 Wireless Festival tickets

 

Check the status of Wireless Festival 2023 tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Wireless Festival 2023

 

Get hyped for Wireless Festival 2023

 

 

Wireless Festival 2023

 

Wireless Festival 2023 will be your most sublime moments of early summer

 

 

Wireless Festival 2023

 

Wireless Festival 2023 is a chance for you to get your festfam together

 

 

Wireless Festival 2023

 

The biggest urban music festival in England is Wireless Festival 2023

 

 

 

Check back for updates on Wireless Festival 2023

 

 

 

Wireless Festival Sunday

 

 

Wireless Festival 2023 lineup

 

Check back for updates on the Wireless Festival 2023 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

 

Wireless Festival Lineup 2023

 

The Wireless Festival lineup for 2023 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

 

Hit the button for more details and access to tickets:

 

WIRELESS FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wireless Festival Lineup

 

The previous Wireless Festival 2023 lineup had A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Tyler The Creator, Cardi B, Sza, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Dave, 6lack, Doja Cat, Jhené Aiko, Kali Chis, Mahalia, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

 

2023 Wireless Festival lineup

 

 

2023 Wireless Festival lineup

 

 

2023 Wireless Festival lineup
 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2021! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2021. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     