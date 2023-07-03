Wireless Festival has a lineup of the best names in pop, electronic and urban music! It's put on by Live Nation, and happens in London at Crystal Palace Park, Finsbury Park and in Birmingham. It's the biggest urban music festival in England and it started as a rock and pop festival and is now mostly hip-hop and urban music.
Wireless Festival started doing something different last time — instead of just doing an event in the usual location of Crystal Palace Park in London, Wireless hs added additional weekends at Finsbury Park and in Birmingham. We'll have to see if they continue that in 2023.
The expected Wireless Festival 2023 dates are June 30 - July 9, if the festival continues on the same weekend that it usually happens on. That's over two weekend at three locations: Crystal Palace Park in London, Finsbury Park in London and Outdoor at the NEC in Birmingham.
These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
The last Wireless Festival lineup had A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Tyler The Creator, Cardi B, Sza, Nicki Minaj, Dave, 6lack, Doja Cat, Jhené Aiko, Kali Chis, Mahalia, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
The previous Wireless Festival 2023 lineup had A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Tyler The Creator, Cardi B, Sza, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Dave, 6lack, Doja Cat, Jhené Aiko, Kali Chis, Mahalia, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion and more.