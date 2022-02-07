     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2022 STORE        
 
 
 
 
   
Wireless Festival 2022
Start Date: July 1
End Date: July 3
London, UK
Europe
 
 

Wireless Festival has a lineup of the best names in pop, electronic and urban music! It's put on by Live Nation, and happens in London at Crystal Palace Park. It's the biggest urban music festival in England and it started as a rock and pop festival and is now mostly hip-hop and urban music.

 

Hit the Wireless Festival lineup section below to get updated on who's performing. Check back for for Wireless Festival 2022 lineup announcements.

 

Wireless Festival 2022 tickets are not on sale. They're usually available in single-day, two-day or weekend tickets. They also come in two tiers: General Admission and VIP tickets. Hit the Wireless Festival tickets section below for updates on prices & access to tickets.

 

The estimated Wireless Festival 2022 dates are July 1 - 3, based on the weekend that Wireless Festival has chosen in the past.

 

The previous Wireless Festival lineup had A$AP Rocky, Skepta, Meek Mill, D-Block Europe, Quality Control: The Takeover, AJ Tracey, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby and more.

 

Also check out Isle of Wight Festival, Creamfields South, Creamfields North, Reading Festival and Leeds Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

 

The Wireless Festival 2022 lineup and Wireless Festival 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Wireless Festival tickets are not on sale. They're usualy available in single-day, two-day or weekend tickets. They also come in two tiers: General Admission and VIP tickets.

 

Hit the button for more details and access to tickets:

 

WIRELESS FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

 

 

Wireless Festival 2022 Media

 

Wireless Festival 2022 tickets

 

Are you gonna go to to Wireless Festival 2022? Find out what's available for tickets TICKETS >

 

 

 

Wireless Festival 2022 will be like this

 

 

Wireless Festival 2022

 

Wireless Festival 2022 will be amazing

 

 

2022 Wireless Festival tickets

 

Check the status of Wireless Festival 2022 tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Wireless Festival 2022

 

Get hyped for Wireless Festival 2022

 

 

Wireless Festival 2022

 

Wireless Festival 2022 will be your most sublime moments of early summer

 

 

Wireless Festival 2022

 

Wireless Festival 2022 is a chance for you to get your festfam together

 

 

Wireless Festival 2022

 

The biggest urban music festival in England is Wireless Festival 2022

 

 

 

Check back for updates on Wireless Festival 2022

 

 

 

Wireless Festival Sunday

 

 

Wireless Festival 2022 lineup

 

Check back for updates on the Wireless Festival 2022 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

 

Wireless Festival Lineup 2022

 

2022 Wireless Festival lineup

 

 

Wireless Festival Lineup

 

The Wireless Festival 2022 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

The previous Wireless Festival lineup had A$AP Rocky, Skepta, Meek Mill, D-Block Europe, Quality Control: The Takeover, AJ Tracey, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby and more.

 

 

Hit the button for more details and access to tickets:

 

WIRELESS FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2022! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2022. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     