New Meta AGI Plan Means Chatbot Tools For Creators

In an unexpected Instagram Reel, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company's ambitious plan to develop and open-source artificial general intelligence (AGI). This will involve a strategic realignment of Meta's AI research divisions FAIR and GenAI to focus on achieving comprehensive general intelligence.

He emphasized the necessity of advancements across all AI domains, from reasoning and coding to memory, to realize the next generation of AI services, including sophisticated AI assistants and tools for creators and businesses.

Zuckerberg's plan centers on creating AGI that is not only broadly accessible but also responsibly open-sourced, aiming to democratize the benefits of such advanced technology.

Zuckerberg highlighted the ongoing development of Llama 3, a family of generative text models for assistant-like chat use cases or can be adapted for a variety of natural language generation tasks.

What this means for us as creators is that we can now create chatbots, for use on our own websites, apps etc. or create specialized chatbots to sell to others.

He also promoted the synergy between AI and the metaverse, particularly through Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, envisioning a future where AI interaction is integrated into daily life through such devices.