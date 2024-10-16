Stay updated with the latest developments in social media marketing! This covers everything from the latest news and How-To guides that help you maximize your potential.

The Latest News



Why Marketers Are Spending Less on Social Media

A bi-annual poll of U.S. marketing leaders found that social media investments have declined to their lowest level in seven years.

Generative AI Marketing Industry Report

Generative AI Marketing Industry Report reveals the latest trends and best practices marketers are using to thrive in the AI-powered marketing landscape.

Social Media Marketing to “Zennials” Is Complex, but Effective

Discover how Zennials are reshaping retail with social media marketing, authenticity, and evolving consumer behavior in a post-pandemic world.



Top Social Media Conferences To Watch in 2025

Events to follow for anyone looking to improve their social media engagement strategy in 2025.

Guides & How-Tos

Get Global: How To Create Social Media Content For A Global Audience

If you’re a marketer, multilingual content can expand your audience globally. Find out how to translate easily & get insights into screen time trends and social media use.

Dominate Instagram: The Expert Guide for Marketers

Unlock the secrets of the Instagram algorithm! Master Reels, Stories, and Feed posts to explode your reach. Discover powerful engagement strategies, user-generated content hacks, and SEO tips for explosive growth.

Top Social Media Trends Right Now

Here’s the deal with social media trends right now: everything is about getting personal, AI is flexing hard, and video is still king.

Top 10 Social Media Apps Right Now

The top social media platforms are not what you think—there are apps in this list that you would not have thought of.



How To Make Money On Youtube: Monetize Your Youtube Channel Today

ouTube still crushes it for creators making money on social media. Find out how to get started or even expand your money potential.

Ads Are Coming To Meta Threads - But We Knew It All Along

Meta's ad-free Threads platform won’t stay that way for long. Learn when ads are coming and what it means for your marketing strategy.

