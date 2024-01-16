Podcasters Can Get On YouTube With A RSS Feed

YouTube is rolling out its RSS feed support – and it's not just talk. They dropped a blog and video, giving podcasters the 411 on linking their RSS feeds to YouTube Studio. This is a game-changer, making YouTube the go-to spot for podcasts. So, why YouTube? It's not just because everything's already there (though 16% said that's exactly why). People are digging video podcasts, YouTube's recommendations, the comment section, and that sweet autoplay function. Here's the deal: Most platforms just toss you an RSS feed and call it a day. But YouTube? They're turning those RSS episodes into actual YouTube videos. Podcasters can jump on the YouTube ad train and get their hands on some pretty good analytics. YouTube Podcasts have come a long way since their beginning. Here's how it works:

* Tap 'Export subscriptions' in the Google Podcasts app.

* Choose 'Export to YouTube Music.'

* Watch your subscriptions seamlessly move over to your YouTube Music library.

Don't worry if some podcasts aren't on YouTube Music yet. You've got options! Export an OPML file or use Google Takeout to switch to another podcast app of your choice.

For those in the US, keep enjoying Google Podcasts until March 2024. Just remember to migrate your subscriptions by July 2024. For creators, it's not your usual ad setup . You’ll share your ad revenue with YouTube. Plus, your RSS stats won't merge with YouTube stats, so you're mixing two sets of numbers. Still, with more folks leaning towards YouTube for their podcast fix, it's worth diving into this new ecosystem. YouTube's been leveling up its podcast experience over the last year, making your podcast experience smoother and more enjoyable on both YouTube and the YouTube Music app. Continuity is key: Now, you can pick up exactly where you left off in any podcast.

Coming soon: A handy feature to mark podcasts as 'listened to.'

Personalized for you: Get podcast recommendations directly on YouTube Music.

That's not all! Stay tuned offline: Subscribed podcasts automatically download for offline jams.

RSS all the way: Add any podcast via its RSS feed URL.

Tech-friendly: Enjoy YouTube Music podcasts on your Google Assistant-enabled devices, from cars to wearables.