iOS 18 Changes From Apple Have Great New Features For Creators

iOS 18 operating system will be announced at WWDC in June with AI features, and it will be a huge update, maybe the biggest ever iOS upgrade.

That’s not just crazy hyperbole from the news media and social media … This really could be the biggest ever.

Let’s find out what this means for us as creators, and how we can best use these new iOS features.

First off, Google and Microsoft have owned the industry on new AI features, but the new iOS from Apple is a major leveling up in what Apple brings to the table.

“Apple’s head of software engineering, Craig Federighi, told employees last year that this iOS — codenamed Crystal — will have ambitious changes all around,” said Mark Gurman from Bloomberg.

Apple Pages could use new generative AI to be a writing assistant tool like ChatGPT.

New Apple iOS 18 Features

* A new version of Siri that is more intelligent and able to take advantage of a new AI system that incorporates large language model technology

* Adding generative AI features to Xcode to let developers “write new applications more quickly”

* Using generative AI in iWork apps, including Keynote and Pages

* AI integration in the Messages app that ti ask questions and auto-complete your sentences

* New Apple Music AI features to create auto-generated playlists, much like Spotify

* iOS 18 could bring parity to green- and blue-bubble messaging



RCS support will improve the messaging experience between iPhones and Android devices:

* Higher-resolution photos and videos

* Audio messages

* Typing indicators

* Read receipts

* Wi-Fi messaging between iPhones and Android devices

* Improved encryption over to SMS