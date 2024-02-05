   
 
Spacelab
Adobe Firefly AI & Apple Vision Pro for Creators

  
     
  Discover the integration of Adobe's Firefly AI and Lightroom on Apple Vision Pro, along with the user-friendly interface. Is the Vision Pro worth the investment for creative professionals? Dive in to find out!  
     
   
     
 

Adobe's Firefly AI is going to be available on the Apple Vision Pro. Firefly AI has text-to-image capabilities like generative fill, as well as the ability to record meetings over multiple web-conferencing platforms.

 

Adobe's Firefly AI: A Game-Changer for Apple Vision Pro

Firefly AI can be added to a growing list of apps that already includes the Adobe Lightroom photo editing software, and Apple’s own Safari, Photos, Music Messages. 2024 should be a good year for app development, with more apps likely to be added in the second half of the year.

 

Seamless Integration: Firefly and Lightroom on Vision Pro

Adobe said that the Firefly experience will seamlessly integrate with the Vision Pro's visionOS system, allowing users to project and position the app's generated images within the physical environment, effectively styling  walls and desks with digital artistry.

 

VisionOS Lightroom: A Simplified Editing Experience

Right now, a closer look at the Adobe Lightroom photo editing app is already available. The visionOS Lightroom experience is similar to theiPad version, offering a cleaner and more simplified interface designed for intuitive navigation through hand gestures, distinguishing it from the feature-rich desktop version.

 

User-Friendly Interface: Firefly on VisionOS

The interface of the Firefly visionOS app is user-friendly, mirroring the experience of the new, upcoming iOS 18


You only need only provide a text description within the designated prompt box at the bottom and click "generate" to produce four distinct images. 


These digital creations can be effortlessly extracted from the primary app window, transforming living spaces into virtual galleries adorned with posters and prints.

 

Immersive Panorama on Vision Pro

Additionally, Adobe has teased other features like the ability to generate immersive wrap-around panoramas and 360-degree environments for the visionOS Firefly experience, though specific details remain undisclosed.

 

Apple's Ambitious VR Entry: Is the Vision Pro Worth the Investment?

In a landscape brimming with creative virtual reality applications, Apple's ambitious foray into VR has garnered significant attention. They have a history of serving the creative community, when coupled with Adobe's continuous support for Apple Silicon  might justify the Vision Pro's substantial price tag of $3,500 for discerning creative professionals.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
