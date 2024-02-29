CREATORS: Level Up Your Content with Adobe AI-Generated Music That’s Copyright Free
By Spacelab
Adobe’s latest generative AI experiment called Project Music GenAI Control is designed to to produce and personalize music for you.
Revealed at the Hot Pod Summit in Brooklyn on Wednesday, the new Adobe prototype tool named Project Music GenAI Control offers the ability for users to create music through text prompts and modify the audio directly, eliminating the need for separate editing software.
This is similar to how Google’s MusicLM and Meta’s open-source AudioCraft work, all of these tools are good for content creation.
You can even remix or loop tracks! This is great for creators who want to make backing tracks or background music for content creation.
It creates music when you type a text description that will generate music in a style you want. You can then use the tool to customize your results. You can modify repeating patterns, tempo, intensity, and structure.