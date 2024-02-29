CREATORS: Level Up Your Content with Adobe AI-Generated Music That’s Copyright Free

Revealed at the Hot Pod Summit in Brooklyn on Wednesday, the new Adobe prototype tool named Project Music GenAI Control offers the ability for users to create music through text prompts and modify the audio directly, eliminating the need for separate editing software.

This is similar to how Google’s MusicLM and Meta’s open-source AudioCraft work, all of these tools are good for content creation.

You can even remix or loop tracks! This is great for creators who want to make backing tracks or background music for content creation.

It creates music when you type a text description that will generate music in a style you want. You can then use the tool to customize your results. You can modify repeating patterns, tempo, intensity, and structure. See our Spacelab How To Be A Creator guide to get started on being a creator.

Adobe said that the tool has the ability to modify the generated audio to match a reference melody and can lengthen audio clips to accommodate longer formats such as animations or podcast episodes.

Adobe Project Music GenAI Control Features

Music generation from text prompts: Users can input descriptions like "happy dance music" or "suspenseful film score" and the AI will generate an original piece based on the prompt.

Reference melody input: In addition to text prompts, users can also input a reference melody as a starting point for the AI to generate the rest of the music. Fine-grained control over the generated music:

Adjust your vibe: Adjust the tempo, intensity, and mood of your music.





Adjust the tempo, intensity, and mood of your music. Cusomize your composition: Control specific elements like repeating patterns and overall structure.





Control specific elements like repeating patterns and overall structure. Editing and manipulation of generated music: Users can remix sections of the generated music or create loops for specific needs.





Users can remix sections of the generated music or create loops for specific needs. Potential to extend music length: The tool might offer the ability to extend a generated piece to a desired length.

It has the potential to be a powerful tool for creators of all levels, from professional musicians to podcasters and videographers. Adobe Project Music GenAI Control Release Date

Project Music GenAI Control is still in the research phase and isn’t available to the public just yet. They’re working on the user interface right now, a crucial factor for ease of usability.

