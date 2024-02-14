  Instagram Reels vs. Carousel Reels: Instagram Is Putting Carousel Posts In The Reels Stream Now  

Instagram is currently pilot testing carousels posts in Reels with a select group of users. This feature allows for the inclusion of several videos and/or photos in a single Reels post. This means great things for your IG content strategy. Considering that Instagram and TikTok frequently imitate each other's features, it’s no surprise that this is Instagram's latest update. Instagram has yet to announce an official rollout date, but the user interface appears to be refined, with some brands already exploring this feature live. Here's what we know so far: What it is: Users can create Reels with up to 10 images and videos, swiping between them just like in a regular carousel post.

Why it's interesting: This offers new storytelling possibilities for creators. They can showcase products, tell longer stories, or create more engaging tutorials. It also aligns with TikTok, which already allows carousel-style Reels.

Potential benefits: Increased engagement, more creative freedom for creators, potentially better reach within the growing Reels format.

Current status: Testing phase, no official word on wider rollout yet. This has been demonstrated by app researcher Radu Oncescu. It's still early days, but this could be a significant change for Instagram and how users create and consume content. If you're an active Instagram user, keep an eye out for updates and see if you get access to the test!