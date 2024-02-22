  You Tube Shorts VS. Tik Tok - The New Shorts Remix Feature  

YouTube now allows creators to incorporate and edit music videos into their Shorts, offering access to artists that you like. This new feature lets creators integrate music videos into their Shorts, using them as backgrounds and incorporating their sounds.

This is important, because it’s the most watched streaming platform ahead of Netflix, Hulu, TikTok, Disney+, Peacock and more.

Image: Nielsen

Additionally, creators can edit and include clips from these music videos in their content. Here are the details on the new YouTube Shorts remix feature: YouTube Shorts is rolling out new music remix options that allow users to incorporate sounds from full-length music videos into their Shorts.

These remix options include Sound, Collab, Green Screen, and Cut.

Sound lets you take a track from a music video to use as background audio in your Short.

Collab places your Short next to an artist's content so you can dance alongside it or copy the choreography.

Green Screen lets you turn a music video into the background of your Short.

Cut lets you remove a five-second portion of the original source to add to your own content and repeat as often as you like.

How To Use YouTube Shorts Remix Feature Directly from the video on YouTube, tap “Remix” to choose from the four options to remix: Sound, Green Screen, Cut and Collab.

This move, highlighted in YouTube's recent announcement, appears to directly counter TikTok's ongoing music licensing disputes, particularly with the record label representing these artists.