  5 Creative Ways To Use The New Apple Podcasts Transcription Feature  

Apple just launched its new Apple Podcasts transcription feature. Podcast Transcripts are going to be super helpful for creators, quickly generating a full transcript of your own podcast or others. Think of this feature as helpful: search the episode for a specific segment you heard, quoting people verbatim on what they said, and even a read-and-listen feature that lets you read the transcript while listening to the podcast. You can find a podcast's transcript from the bottom-left corner on the Now Playing screen. With transcripts, users can read the full text of an episode, search the episode for a specific word or phrase, and tap on the text to play the podcast from that point in the episode. As an episode plays, each word is highlighted, making it easy to follow along. Podcast transcripts will arrive with iOS 17.4 in English, French, German, and Spanish with back catalog episodes being added over time. Transcripts can be accessed in over 170 countries and regions. If you want to create your own transcripts can do this with RSS tags or in Apple Podcasts Connect. "Introducing transcripts on Apple Podcasts builds on Apple's commitment to making products and services for everyone," said Sarah Herrlinger, Apple's senior director, Global Accessibility Policy & Initiatives. "We are thrilled to make transcripts widely available for all, adding an additional layer of accessibility to the Podcasts experience." 5 Creative Ways To Use Podcast Transcripts Interactive Quiz or Trivia: Use a snippet of interesting dialogue or a surprising fact from your transcript and turn it into a multiple-choice question for social media. This is a fun way to engage your audience and get them talking about your podcast.



Podcast-Themed Word Search: Compile a list of key terms and interesting names from your transcript and create a word search puzzle. This can be a downloadable freebie on your website or another way to boost engagement on social media.



“Quote of the Day” Series: Identify powerful quotes or interesting insights from your transcript and share them daily on social media platforms like Twitter or Instagram. This is a great way to keep your podcast fresh in follower's minds and offer bite-sized content.



AI-Powered Podcast Summary: Use text-to-speech software to transform your transcript into an audio snippet. This can be a short trailer for your episode or a quick overview for those who prefer a condensed format. Create a Fictional Story: If your podcast features interviews or discussions about creative fields, use the transcript as a springboard to write a short story. This can be a fun creative exercise and a way to showcase the inspiring content from your show.