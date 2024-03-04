AI for Creators? Google Tests Platform for News Organizations

Creators, dig this: Google is running a limited test with news organizations to test a generative artificial intelligence platform in exchange for receiving analytics and feedback.

Which is really just digital friends with AI benefits.

It’s part of the Google News Initiative, which provides publishers with technology and training. As per the agreement, publishers are required to publish three articles daily, one weekly newsletter, and one marketing campaign each month with the help of AI. The test runs for a year.

In return, these outlets receive a sum in the five-figure range spread over a 12-month period. This enables publishers with limited resources to streamline the creation of aggregated content.

The news organizations work by indexing recent reports from other entities, such as government bodies and local news organizations, and then condense and repurpose them into new articles.

