  Facebook Focuses on Creators: Unlimited Earnings Now Possible with Creator Bonus Program  

Facebook has announced that in early April, it will deprecate Facebook News, a dedicated tab for news content, in the US and Australia​​.

At the same time, Meta is leveling up its Creator Bonus Program to offer unlimited levels on Creator Payouts.

According to Meta, “the sky’s the limit - creators can earn unlimited monthly payouts.”

Previous to this announcement, the Creator Bonus program was limited to a maximum payout of $30,000 per month.

Watch for invitations within the Facebook app, Meta Business Suite or Professional Dashboard and join the program via the Monetization Tools sections of these channels.





This move indicates a shift in how Facebook intends to present and prioritize creator content vs. news content on its platform.

Eligibility for the Creator Bonus program should hit most creators by mid-March 2024.

The Creator Bonus program applies to photos, text, long-form video, Live or Reels.

Creator Bonus Program Types

There are three content monetization programs – Ads on Reels, In-Stream Ads and a Performance bonus.

It’s currently available in the US, Canada, Australia, Great Britain, India and Mexico.

It will soon be rolling out to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia.

If you’re a creator that published news, you’re still invited to keep publishing on your own page.