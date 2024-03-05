  Instagram DMs Get Features Upgrade with Edit, Pin, & More! Customize Your Conversations.  

Big news for Instagram DMs! They're rolling out some cool new features to make chatting with friends even better. It seems like they're putting a lot of focus on making messaging better, which makes sense since everyone's been chatting more in private these days and not posting as much on the main feed. See our Spacelab How To Be A Creator guide to get started on being a creator. These updates include a variety of functions designed to make communication more seamless and enjoyable. Some of the key features now available or soon to be implemented across Instagram include: People are spending more time in private messages these days, and Instagram is taking notice. That's why they're adding: Message editing: Fix any typos or second thoughts within 15 minutes of sending a message. No more cringe-worthy DMs! (This might sound familiar from WhatsApp, but hey, good ideas are worth sharing.)





Pinned chats: Keep your most important conversations at the top of your inbox for easy access. No more hunting through endless messages to find your bestie.





Read receipt control: Choose who can see if you've read their messages, or turn them off completely for more privacy.





Chat themes: Personalize your chats with fun new themes. Make your conversations stand out.





Favorite stickers: Save your go-to stickers for easy access. No more digging through endless options when you're feeling creative. Looks like Instagram is listening to how people use the app and making changes to keep up with the times. More private messaging, easier chat management, and a little more fun.