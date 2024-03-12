  MIDJOURNEY Is Making An AI CHARACTER REFERENCE Feature For Consistent Character Creation  

Creating multiple works with the same character in Midourney just got a little better for consistent character creation. The platform is testing a way to recreate one of your favorite characters with a new “Character Reference” feature.

It will work with MJ6 and Niji6 models.

This will be great for creating dynamic characters, because now we can use characters again and again in different scenes to create an ongoing story.

Think of movies, video games, marketing, influencers or any kind of story telling.

As a person that's created a lot of work on AI image generation platforms (mostly Stable Diffusion) I can say that the ability to repeat a good character when you make one is immeasurable.

AI image creation platforms really only allow you to create different characters, and if you try to repeat a character it can often look “similar” but different from previous attempts.

Most AI image generators use diffusion model tools. These tools use text from the user to create an image one pixel at a time that matches that description.

So the ability to have a character reference feature is a nice leveling up of any AI image generation platform.

There’s some limitations at this first incarnation, such as it will only work on characters created in Midjourney. Hopefully it will open that up to any images in the future, but I can see that being a unique selling point for people to use Midjourney.

The Character Reference feature will use character traits to reproduce different images.