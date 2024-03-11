   
 
Upgrade Your CREATOR Toolkit: Samsung A55 & A35 - A Creator's Guide | Features | Prices | Release Date

  
     
  By Spacelab  
  Samsung Unveils A55 & A35: Affordable Phones with flagship features  
     
 

The Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 is that they were just officially launched on  March 11, 2024. These new mid-range phones come with some impressive features, including:

  • Security: Knox Vault, a secure environment for storing sensitive data like login credentials

  • Cameras: Night photography improvements and features inspired by Samsung's flagship phones

  • Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED displays at 120Hz

  • Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

  • Software: Android 14 out of the box with 4 years of updates promised

     

The phones will be available in four colors: Awesome Ice Blue, Awesome Lemon, Awesome Lilac and Awesome Navy. Sales are expected to start on March 20th from operators, retailers and Samsung's website.

 

The Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 are the next step of Samsung’s best smartphone lineups with refreshed specs.

 

Samsung has not yet announced pricing for the US market, but the phone will be available there.

 

 

Samsung Galaxy Prices

The Galaxy A55 is €479 ($523) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and €529 ($579) for 256GB of storage.

 

 

Samsung Galaxy Features

  • Both phones feature Android 14 operating system with 5,000 mAh batteries, 6.6-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED displays at 120Hz.

  • Galaxy A55 has 8GB of RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The Galaxy A35’s base model has 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

  • Galaxy A55 is the higher-end model and has better cameras. It includes 50MP primary camera with a 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro camera and a 32MP front-facing camera. 

  • Galaxy A35 has a 50MP primary camera with a 8MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP macro camera. Its front-facing camera has 13MP.
 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
