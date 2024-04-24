Get Global: How To Create Social Media Content For A Global Audience

If you’re a content creator in the U.S. or Europe, you might want to consider also making your content available in other languages, so that it can be available in South America, Philippines, Russia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. These are findings of a study by Datareportal. The graph below was created by Electronics Hub, based on the report. These are the areas that average the most screen time as well as social media time. Most of us communicate in English, but making your content available in other languages is a way to increase your audience, using the content you’re already making in English. Language translation has become incredibly easy, you can use tools like ChatGPT from Microsoft or Google Gemini for translation, and then create audio voice overs using ElevenLabs. Check out the graphs below from Electronics Hub with some key findings by Spacelab from the report. The infographic above outlines global screen time distribution as a percentage of waking hours by country. Consider these findings: High Engagement Regions : South Africa leads globally with an amazing 56.8% average screen time, followed closely by Brazil and the Philippines. These areas could create big opportunities for content consumption.





Diverse Screen Time Habits : There is substantial variation in use across different regions. While South American and Southeast Asian countries show some of the highest screen time percentages, countries like Japan and South Korea show more moderate figures at 22.76% and 30.79%, respectively.





Global Averages for Context : The worldwide average screen time stands at 6H 43M. Content creators should benchmark this figure when targeting international audiences.





Top 10 Countries : Among the top 10 countries for screen time, the Philippines, Colombia, and Argentina stand out alongside South Africa and Brazil. These nations could be key targets for content creators looking to capture new audiences.





Least Screen Time : Japan, representing the least screen time, may require different engagement strategies due to the comparatively lower screen time of its population. The infographic has data on the average social media screen time as a percentage of awake hours by country: Target Markets : Emerging economies show higher engagement, with South Africa (34.14%), Brazil (33.74%), and the Philippines (32.34%) at the forefront. Content creators might prioritize these markets for social media campaigns.





Global Averages for Planning : The worldwide average social media screen time is 2H 15M, a benchmark for creators to gauge average engagement levels.





Screen Time Concentration : High engagement in specific countries suggests the potential for targeted social media marketing strategies. For example, Chile stands out in South America with 20.20% of awake hours spent on social media.





Demographic Insight : In nations like Chile, the Philippines, Brazil, and South Africa, where the population under 65 years old is significant, there is a higher propensity to spend more time on social media.





Least Engaged Audiences : Japan has the lowest average at 5.11%, indicating that creators might need to adopt different strategies to capture attention in this market.





: Japan has the lowest average at 5.11%, indicating that creators might need to adopt different strategies to capture attention in this market. Top 10 Countries Focus : The listed top 10 countries by social media screen time highlight regions where content creators can expect high user engagement, potentially tailoring content to these audiences' preferences and cultural nuances. You can use this for content creation and marketing, with the user behavior trends in different regions. This will give you a lot of impact in your social media presence globally.