The New ODESZA Live Album Is AMAZING, Listen To It NOW

Hey, ODESZA is dropping their first-ever live album called The Last Goodbye Tour Live! They're wrapping up the TLG era in style, and they've decided to capture those live vibes on this new album.

The release date is May 31st, and we can already check out a couple of tracks before that with live versions of “Forgive Me” and “A Moment Apart.”

The vinyl release includes ghostly clear vinyl 3LP in a 12” reverse board trifold sleeve with central diecut, housing three interchangeable matte varnish card inner sleeves.

“We’re endlessly grateful to our incredible fans who have attended our shows over the years! Your energy and support inspires us to do what we do. We love the opportunity to interpret our work for the live show setting and share it with you on stage.”

“Through the release of these live recordings, we hope that people will be able to revisit and relive the live performances that have brought us so much joy and connection throughout our careers.”







FOLLOW ODESZA:

Instagram: instagram.com/odesza

X: x.com/odesza

Facebook: facebook.com/odesza

Get the latest updates on Coachella 2025.