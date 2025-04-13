Coachella has become the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S. with a lineup of Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Indie & Electronic Music, with an exquisite sense of curation. It's grown to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year. Check back for updates on Coachella 2025 tickets.
The expected 2025 Coachella dates happen over two weekends: April 11-13 and April 18-20, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check for updates.
The Coachella lineup has Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Indie & Electronic music with an exquisite sense of curation. Last year's lineup included Lana Del Rey, Tyler The Creator, Doja Cat, No Doubt, Blur, Ice Spice, Deftones, Justice, Peso Pluma, Grimes, and more.
Coachella is located at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley. The festival is produced by Goldenvoice.
Tips for planning your Coachella trip:
Start planning early: Coachella tickets sell out quickly, so be sure to mark your calendar and purchase tickets as soon as they go on sale.
Decide on your budget: Coachella can be an expensive experience, so factor in the cost of tickets, accommodations, food, drinks, and transportation when creating your budget.
Choose your accommodations: There are a variety of camping and hotel options available near the festival grounds. Consider your budget and preferences when making your decision.
Create a packing list: Be sure to pack for the hot desert weather, including sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, comfortable shoes, and a reusable water bottle.
Plan your must-see shows: With so many amazing artists on the lineup, it's impossible to see everyone. Decide which shows are most important to you and plan your schedule accordingly.
Download the Coachella app: The app has the festival map, set times, artist information, and other helpful features.
There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).
Watch the Coachella live stream! The livestream is happening across six different channels. Look for the live stream schedule to be announced shortly before Coachella happens.
The drive is about an hour from Palm Springs and about three hours from Los Angeles. The Coachella desert is very hot and dusty, so come prepared with water and clothes that fit that kind of a climate. It takes place at a polo club, so there is grass, but it's usually dusty and dry.
Where To Stay At Coachella
The Coachella Valley? Yeah, it gets crazy hot there, and honestly, the whole polo field smack in the middle of the desert thing is kind of bizarre. But, when it comes to Coachella, the place is like a dream. There are so many spots to crash. We're talking big resorts, condos that work on timeshares, heaps of hotels, and even homes you can book through apps.
If you're up for something a bit more, let's say, raw, you could totally camp right at the festival. Whether you're in your car or pitching a tent with a camping pass, it's the quintessential way to dive into the whole vibe.
Or go luxe with Coachella Lake Eldorado camping, you can get a 12’x14′ tent, already set up with four cots, sleeping bags and pillows, as well as chairs and a cooler. It includes 4 GA or 4 VIP passes.
Or redefine luxe glamping with a Lake Eldorado 2-person wood lodge. An 8’ x 12’ x 8’ space with two cots, sleeping bags and pillows, a lockable door, wood floor, 3 windows for added ventilation, indoor/outdoor lighting and storage cubbies. It includes 2 GA or 2 VIP passes.
Imagine coming back with wild Coachella stories and finding dust in places you didn't know could get dusty. That's the heart of it.
Oh, you want to live larger, you say? Guests in the Coachella Safari Camping get to chill in cozy Shikar-style tents and cabanas that feel just like home. Plus, you can zip around the venue in a golf cart all weekend long. It comes with passes for two, but hey, if you want to bring more friends along, you totally can! Coachella Safari options include 3 tiers: tents, cabanas or the Coachella resort.
The Coachella lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.
The Coachella lineup before that had Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, Burns Boy, Eric Pydz HOLO, Kali Chis, Chemical Brothers, boygenius, Porter Robinson, Kaytranada, $uicideboy$, Fisher, Blondie, The Kid LAROI, Fisher, Becky G, Charli XCX, Chris Lake, Underworld, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, testpilot, SOFFI TUKKER and more.
The Coachella lineup previous to that had Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, Lil Baby, Flume, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan The Stallion, Joji, Louis The Child, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Jamie XX, Run The Jewels, Fatboy Slim and more.
