What Is The Coachella 2025 Location? Coachella is located at the Empire Polo Club in the city of Indio. It's part of the Coachella Valley, a couple of hours drive east of L.A. in Riverside County. The drive is about an hour from Palm Springs and about three hours from Los Angeles. The Coachella desert is very hot and dusty, so come prepared with water and clothes that fit that kind of a climate. It takes place at a polo club, so there is grass, but it's usually dusty and dry.

Where To Stay At Coachella

The Coachella Valley? Yeah, it gets crazy hot there, and honestly, the whole polo field smack in the middle of the desert thing is kind of bizarre. But, when it comes to Coachella, the place is like a dream. There are so many spots to crash. We're talking big resorts, condos that work on timeshares, heaps of hotels, and even homes you can book through apps.

If you're up for something a bit more, let's say, raw, you could totally camp right at the festival. Whether you're in your car or pitching a tent with a camping pass, it's the quintessential way to dive into the whole vibe.

Or go luxe with Coachella Lake Eldorado camping, you can get a 12’x14′ tent, already set up with four cots, sleeping bags and pillows, as well as chairs and a cooler. It includes 4 GA or 4 VIP passes.

Or redefine luxe glamping with a Lake Eldorado 2-person wood lodge. An 8’ x 12’ x 8’ space with two cots, sleeping bags and pillows, a lockable door, wood floor, 3 windows for added ventilation, indoor/outdoor lighting and storage cubbies. It includes 2 GA or 2 VIP passes.

Imagine coming back with wild Coachella stories and finding dust in places you didn't know could get dusty. That's the heart of it.

Oh, you want to live larger, you say? Guests in the Coachella Safari Camping get to chill in cozy Shikar-style tents and cabanas that feel just like home. Plus, you can zip around the venue in a golf cart all weekend long. It comes with passes for two, but hey, if you want to bring more friends along, you totally can! Coachella Safari options include 3 tiers: tents, cabanas or the Coachella resort.

Coachella 2025 Schedule

The Coachella schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.