  THREADS People Can Cross Post From INSTAGRAM - Find Out How As A CREATOR  

In a fresh bit of excitement for the social media platform Threads comes the news of an experimental new feature for people to cross post from Instagram to Threads.

This is exciting news because anybody who has built up a following on Instagram can now build on Threads by cross posting Instagram posts as they push them over to Threads.

So far it looks like only posts with images can be cross posted, not Reels. But I'm willing to bet that if this test works over the long run, that Reels will be considered for cross posting also.

STEP ONE: Hit the three dots in the upper right hand corner to reveal this menu

STEP TWO: Hit Share To Threads





Given the fact that advertising is due to come to Threads roughly sometime in the next year, opening up accessibility between Meta, Instagram and Threads makes a lot of sense.

