THREADS People Can Cross Post From INSTAGRAM - Find Out How As A CREATOR

  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

In a fresh bit of excitement for the social media platform Threads comes the news of an experimental new feature for people to cross post from Instagram to Threads.


This is exciting news because anybody who has built up a following on Instagram can now build on Threads by cross posting Instagram posts as they push them over to Threads. 


So far it looks like only posts with images can be cross posted, not Reels. But I'm willing to bet that if this test works over the long run, that Reels will be considered for cross posting also.

 

STEP ONE: Hit the three dots in the upper right hand corner to reveal this menu

 

THREADS People Can Cross Post From INSTAGRAM - Find Out How As A CREATOR

 

 

STEP TWO: Hit Share To Threads

 

THREADS People Can Cross Post From INSTAGRAM - Find Out How As A CREATOR

 


Given the fact that advertising is due to come to Threads roughly sometime in the next year, opening up accessibility between Meta, Instagram and Threads makes a lot of sense. 


ALSO: HOW THE THREADS APP ALGORITHM WORKS FOR YOU


This also builds on the Threads integration into the Fediverse that threads is part of. This allows threads posts to go out to all of the participating social media platforms.


 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
