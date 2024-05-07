TikTok Ban Gets Heavy With A New Lawsuit

   
 
If you’re a TikTok creator you've probably been checking in and the calls to ban the TikTok app in the US. And if you're concerned that this is gonna end your ability to create content on the platform anytime soon, don't worry about it.

 

It will be a long time before any final action is taken at all.


But to get you up to speed with right now, TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government challenging a new law that mandates the app to be divested from its parent company, ByteDance, or risk being banned in the U.S. 


The company contends in its lawsuit that the law unfairly targets TikTok specifically and labels the legislation as unconstitutional. TikTok also asserts that divesting from ByteDance is not feasible and that the law would effectively lead to a shutdown of its operations in the U.S. by January 19th, 2025.


The probability of any final action being taken soon on banning TikTok involves a lot of factors, including ongoing legal challenges, legislative processes, and political considerations. 


Since TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, the legal proceedings could extend the timeline, as courts take time to hear arguments, consider evidence, and reach a decision. Additionally, the situation might be influenced by diplomatic negotiations between the U.S. and China, public opinion, and possible actions by other stakeholders in the tech industry.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
