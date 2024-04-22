TikTok Notes Was Just Rolled Out To Kill Off Instagram

TikTok has just introduced TikTok Notes as its new photo-sharing application, as a competitor to Instagram. It’s currently available for limited testing on select Android and iOS devices in Australia and Canada, the company made the announcement through a tweet and included previews on both the App Store and Google Play.

Oh yeah, like TikTok is gonna dethrone Instagram. Try again.

In terms of design and functionality, TikTok Notes bears a strong resemblance to Instagram. This marks a strategic pivot for TikTok, which has previously seen its features copied by other platforms like Meta's Instagram Reels and Snapchat Stories. TikTok's approach with TikTok Notes appears to be a reciprocal adaptation strategy.

Hmm, interesting. Maybe the Explore page is finally catching up. Still, Insta's got the influencer game on lock. Who's gonna switch to Notes for brand deals?

With Notes, it feels more curated, you know? Competition breeds innovation. Like a mini blog post. Plus, the algorithm seems way less biased. I actually saw content from creators I barely follow on Insta.

The TikTok Notes app allows users to add headlines above captions for images, a feature not natively available on Instagram. The layout of TikTok Notes includes a homepage divided into two sections: one for viewing posts from followed accounts and a "For You" page that resembles Pinterest's interface but features a compact, two-column grid. This section likely showcases content from accounts similar to those the user follows, tailored to their interests.

