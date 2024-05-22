Here’s How Content CREATORS Can Use YOUTUBE Dream Track To Create Music - 5 Ways

YouTube is expanding testing a new feature that allows creators to generate instrumental music for their Shorts.

In a recent update, YouTube expanded the experiment to allow a small group of creators to generate instrumental-only soundtracks up to 30 seconds long. Users can input text prompts and choose a music genre (pop, hip hop, country, etc.) to create unique soundtracks.

Soundtrack Customization: Creators can easily create custom soundtracks that fit the mood and theme of their Shorts videos, adding a unique touch that sets them apart.

Genre Experimentation: With the ability to choose different genres, creators can experiment with various styles and find the perfect sound for their videos, even if they don't have extensive music knowledge.

Time and Cost Savings: Dream Track eliminates the need to search for or purchase royalty-free music, saving creators time and money while ensuring their content is copyright-safe.

Enhanced Engagement: Original and engaging soundtracks can increase viewer interest and encourage longer watch times, helping creators grow their audience.

Creative Inspiration: The AI-generated soundtracks can spark new creative ideas for video concepts and storylines, leading to more innovative and diverse Shorts content.

