The Best Times For CREATORS To Post On SOCIAL MEDIA From Sprout Social

Sprout Social article just published a study on the best times to post on various social media platforms in 2024, based on their extensive data analysis. For overall social media, peak engagement times are generally midweek mornings to early afternoons, specifically from Tuesday to Thursday. It should be said that even though there are always studies that talk about the best time to post to social media, you should always combine that knowledge with a look at the audience insights for your particular audience on each social platform. The most important Insight here is that your audience, based on the types of things you post about, will be active online at different times of day. If you post about news, financial items or technology then your posts might do better early in the day or at least in the first half of the workday. If you post about entertainment, lifestyle or social media trends then the best time for you to post might be after 3:00 PM and more likely during the evening hours when social traffic is at its highest. That said, platform-specific insights from Sprout Social show that Facebook performs best during mid-mornings on weekdays, Instagram sees high engagement from late mornings to early afternoons, LinkedIn is effective during business hours, and TikTok peaks in the afternoons and early evenings. Their study emphasizes the importance of tailoring posting schedules to specific audience behaviors and continuously testing to refine social media strategies. Using tools like Sprout Social’s ViralPost® can help determine the best times for posting by analyzing user engagement data. Creators and marketers are encouraged to consider these insights while also adapting to their unique audience interactions for maximum social media impact.

READ THE STUDY: https://sproutsocial.com/insights/best-times-to-post-on-social-media/