Zedd’s New Album Telos Is Out This Summer - Here’s Why You Want To Listen

Zedd has announced his first album in nearly a decade, titled Telos. It has a release date of August 30th. The album follows 2015's vibrant True Colors, known for hits like "Beautiful Now" and "I Want You to Know" featuring Selena Gomez. The word telos comes from the ancient Greek word τέλος, meaning “end,” “purpose,” or “goal,” is a term famously used by Aristotle in his doctrine of teleology, which explains events by their purpose rather than their cause. The new music is an album, Zedd’s first in nine years. He worked to create a full album, not just a collection of songs. Some of the best music of the 1960s thru the 1990s was album-based music, where there’s a cohesive effort to create songs that work together as a whole, played in order from beginning to end.

This was the basis of vinyl records, which were mostly a linear experience in which you would play side A, flip the record over, and listen to side by side B.

Linear albums are SO MUCH FUN TO LISTEN TO, they’re an escape from reality for 30 - 60 minutes.

There’s also a bunch of ZEDD TOUR DATES, including appearances at EDC LAS VEGAS , PROJECT GLOW FESTIVAL and more.

"I kind of miss the days where albums had meaning and they were able to give you deeper experience than just some random songs slapped together, which in my opinion a lot of albums these days are," he said when speaking to USA Today. "There’s not really a story to it.

Zedd has a talent for creating songs that maintain their electronic music identity while appealing to a broad audience at the same time.

His sound can be characterized as a mix of electro house, progressive house, and dubstep, with occasional forays into classical music elements. Notable aspects of his sound include punchy, tight basslines; bright, uplifting synth leads; and complex, dynamic arrangements that often build to euphoric crescendos.

