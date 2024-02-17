EDC Las Vegas is the mecca of all Insomniac festivals, the biggest EDC happening of the year. EDC Las Vegas 2024 features a lineup of House, Techno, Trance, and Bass Music, and more. Tickets are on sale now.
Here's the latest EDC Las Vegas news as of February 17th:
EDC Las Vegas tickets are currently on sale for the festival, which takes place May 17-19, 2024 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Camp EDC is returning for its sixth year, with new offerings and improvements. Some of them are improved transportation options, more shade, RV power enhancements and service teams for ticket, RV, or ShiftPod-related issues.
The festival is located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada. It's created by Insomniac Events.
You'll be able to check out great Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY, stereoBLOOM and ART CARS.
QuantumVALLEY is a place for Trance with a lineup of artists that also perform at Dreamstate. wasteLAND from Basscon will have a lineup of freaky-heavy levels of bass, so bring your headbanging game to this.
EDC Las Vegas 2024 will have music, rides, art and that eternal good vibe under the electric sky.
Las Vegas nightclubs Zouk, Omnia, Tao, Jewel, XS, Hakkasan and more have events planned for EDC Week and during the festival.
The previous EDC Las Vegas lineup had Alison Wonderland, David Guetta, GRiZ, Marshmello, 12th Planet, Chris Lake, Kaskade, Kaytranada, Excision B2b Dion Trimmer, Subtronics, Zedd, Zeds Dead, Armin Van Burren, Deooro, Ellen Allien, Excision, Marshmallow B2B SVDDEN DEATH, Lane 8, Martin Garrix and more.
EDC Las Vegas values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going!
Burial
Armin Van Burren
Rezzmau5
Zedd
Alison Wonderland
Excision
The EDC Las Vegas lineup before that had Kx5 (deadmau5 & Kaskade), Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, Armin van Buuren, Excision, Grimes, Adam Beyer, Rezz and more.
