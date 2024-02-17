EDC Las Vegas is the mecca of all Insomniac festivals, the biggest EDC happening of the year. EDC Las Vegas 2024 features a lineup of House, Techno, Trance, and Bass Music, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Here's the latest EDC Las Vegas news as of February 17th:

EDC Las Vegas tickets are currently on sale for the festival, which takes place May 17-19, 2024 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway



The EDC Las Vegas 2024 dates are May 17-19, located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



The lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the EDC Las Vegas 2024 lineup section below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.





Camping: If you're interested in camping, you can choose from ShiftPod shelters or RVs at Camp EDC. More information about camping options can be found on the official website.

It's still early days before the festival, so expect more news and updates to come in the following months. Check back for updates!

Alison Wonderland and Excision are the newest EDC Las Vegas lineup rumors to be added to the list.

Camp EDC is returning for its sixth year, with new offerings and improvements. Some of them are improved transportation options, more shade, RV power enhancements and service teams for ticket, RV, or ShiftPod-related issues.

The festival is located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada. It's created by Insomniac Events.

You'll be able to check out great Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY, stereoBLOOM and ART CARS.

QuantumVALLEY is a place for Trance with a lineup of artists that also perform at Dreamstate. wasteLAND from Basscon will have a lineup of freaky-heavy levels of bass, so bring your headbanging game to this.

EDC Las Vegas 2024 will have music, rides, art and that eternal good vibe under the electric sky.

Las Vegas nightclubs Zouk, Omnia, Tao, Jewel, XS, Hakkasan and more have events planned for EDC Week and during the festival.

The previous EDC Las Vegas lineup had Alison Wonderland, David Guetta, GRiZ, Marshmello, 12th Planet, Chris Lake, Kaskade, Kaytranada, Excision B2b Dion Trimmer, Subtronics, Zedd, Zeds Dead, Armin Van Burren, Deooro, Ellen Allien, Excision, Marshmallow B2B SVDDEN DEATH, Lane 8, Martin Garrix and more.

EDC Las Vegas values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going!

EDC Las Vegas 2024 Tickets

This is what EDC Las Vegas tickets will cost:

GA+ tickets starting at $599

VIP tickets starting at $969

EDC Las Vegas 2024 LOCATION

EDC Las Vegas 2024 located at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The address is 7000 N Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The EDC Las Vegas map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

The EDC Las Vegas schedule of set times will be published here when it's announced.