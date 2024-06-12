  CHARLOTTE DE WITTE Has A New Single + DEBUT SHOW  

Charlotte de Witte just announced a new song with “How You Move,” the release date is June 20.

It’s being tipped as “a fusion of pulsating acid and a mesmerizing energy.” When I heard the preview, I was feeling late 90’s - early 2000s Big Beat vibes, the kind of sound early Chemical Brothers songs were innovating.

This is still a CDW vibe tho, it sounds fresh and exciting. Minimal Techno can eventually become very repetitive, so the key to keeping us interested is to make it sound bold and new. “How You Move” accomplishes this.

Come back to Spacelab on June 20 to to hear the song!

To promote the release, Charlotte de Witte has a KNTXT show at Brooklyn Storehouse and an Extra Butter Merchandise pop-up.

