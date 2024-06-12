   
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
NEWS Divider 2024 Divider 2025 Divider
Instagram X Threads Facebook
 
     
     
 
     
 

CHARLOTTE DE WITTE Has A New Single + DEBUT SHOW

  
     
  CHARLOTTE DE WITTE Has A New Single + DEBUT SHOW  
     
  By Spacelab  
   
 

Charlotte de Witte just announced a new song with “How You Move,” the release date is June 20.


It’s being tipped as “a fusion of pulsating acid and a mesmerizing energy.” When I heard the preview, I was feeling late 90’s - early 2000s Big Beat vibes, the kind of sound early Chemical Brothers songs were innovating.


This is still a CDW vibe tho, it sounds fresh and exciting. Minimal Techno can eventually become very repetitive, so the key to keeping us interested is to make it sound bold and new. “How You Move” accomplishes this.


Come back to Spacelab on June 20 to to hear the song! 


To promote the release, Charlotte de Witte has a KNTXT show at Brooklyn Storehouse and an Extra Butter Merchandise pop-up.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 