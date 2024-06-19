Charlotte de Witte has a new single called “How You Move?” that's out today, June 20th as part of her Roar EP. The track has killer vocals and a strong acid line. It has late 90’s - early 2000s Big Beat vibes, the kind of sound early Chemical Brothers songs were innovating. This is still a CDW vibe tho, it sounds fresh and exciting.

Plus, she's doing a KNTXT pop-up shop at Extra Butter on June 21st. They'll have exclusive merch and live music. There's also an NYC block party happening tonight, see her video below for more info. I’m in one of my favorite cities on this planet and i’m happy as a kid. See you today at 7 pm for a free block party at @KNTXTmusic x @ExtraButter in Orchard Street to celebrate the release of How You Move 🤯😍 pic.twitter.com/iiMVI4CtEp — Charlotte de Witte (@CharlottedWitte) June 20, 2024 The NYC show happens right before her Electric Forest performance, then she heads out to set of tour dates that takes her to Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Charlotte de Witte Tour Dates June 01 Hive Air (CH) June 15 Sonar (ES) June 16 Amnesia (ES) June 22 Brooklyn Navy Yard (US) June 23 Electric Forest (US) June 28 Off Piknic (CA) June 29 Electric Island (CA) July 11 Les Deferlantes (FR) July 12 Airbeat One (DE) July 13 Les Vieilles Charrues (FR) July 20 Space (IT) July 21 Amnesia (ES) July 27 Monegros (ES) August 02 Nature One (DE) August 03 Sophie Festival (ES) August 04 Amnesia (ES) August 08 Sudoeste (PT) August 09 Grape Festival (SK) August 10 SonneMondSterne (DE) August 13 Panorama Festival (IT) August 14 Red Valley (IT) August 16 Positiv Festival (FR) August 17 Pukkelpop (BE) August 23 Creamfields (UK) August 24 Field Day (UK) August 30 ARC Festival (US) August 30 Cermak Hall (US) September 01 Mysteryland (NL) September 08 Decibel Open Air (IT)