Threads Added A New Side Swipe Feature To Help You Control What You See

  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
   
     
 

Meta's social media app Threads is rolling out its side-swiping post interest UI to all users. In this new feature, Threads users on the mobile app can swipe right to indicate they like a post and want to see more similar content or swipe left to signal disinterest.

 

It's time to make your Threads posts really real instead of just copying and pasting some trend of the day or new vibe that everyone's posting about. If people aren't digging your content, they'll eliminate you from their feed while still following you.

 

Before this, Threads relied heavily on Instagram to dictate its feed based on user interests from that app. However, the ways people use Instagram and Threads are usually different, and recommendations based on IG activity may not always line up with what users want in their social stream.

 

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said:

 

This update is really a very good move, and the UI is really intuitive.

 

The Threads team wants to to avoid political discussions and other divisive content to prevent the toxicity that plagued Twitter, so this eems a good way for users to control what they see, as well give Threads better data and things users really want to see or don't want to see.

 

However, some users do want to stay informed on such topics, and this feature could help Threads balance this need without letting political division dominate the app.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
