  3 CREATIVE Ways To Use The New YOUTUBE SHORTS Features  

YouTube is making it easier for everyone to create and share short videos, no matter their experience level. They’ve got tools like auto layout for better video framing, text-to-speech for narrating text, an interactive “Add Yours” sticker, cool Minecraft effects, stylized captions, and even the ability to remix a remix!

YouTube really wants to break down barriers and give everyone the tools they need to shine on Shorts.

Here's the scoop on six new YouTube Shorts tools they're rolling out soon:

1. Auto Layout for Shorts: This nifty tool lets you transform your longer videos into Shorts. It's getting even better with Auto Layout on Android, which will automatically track and focus on the main subject in your video. Perfect for remixing your long-form videos into engaging Shorts with dynamic panning, zooming, and cropping.

2. Text to Speech Narration: Imagine adding text to your Short and then having it narrated! You'll be able to choose from four different voices to make your content more expressive and engaging.

3. "Add Yours" Sticker: This is so cool for community building. If you're sharing something like a new trick your dog learned, you can use the "Add Yours" sticker to invite your audience to share their own related content, creating a fun chain reaction.

4. Minecraft Effects: To celebrate Minecraft’s 15th anniversary, they've added two new effects. Minecraft Spring puts you right in the Minecraft world, and Minecraft Rush is a mini-game where you clear blocks as fast as you can. You can record your attempts and challenge your friends!

5. Stylized Captions: Soon, you'll be able to add auto-generated captions to your Shorts. You can edit, customize, and style them with different fonts and colors, making your content more accessible and engaging, even for those watching on mute.

6. Remix a Remix: This new tool lets you remix a remix! It's perfect for jumping into dance trends or musical chains, allowing you to add your unique twist while having fun with other creators' content.

Isn't that exciting? It really feels like YouTube is upping its game with these features to help everyone create amazing Shorts. Here are creative ways to use the new YouTube Shorts features:

1. Use the “narrate your text” option to create different versions of your YouTube Shorts in different languages to expand your reach into other countries. 2. Use the “Remix a Remix” to encourage people who watch your video to make a response video, or a collaboration video in which they add their own creativity to recreate what you’ve done in their own way. 3. Use the “Auto Layout” feature to go into your back catalog of previously published videos and quickly generate them as new content to round out your content calendar with more quality Shorts. Then link back to your original video to get more views of your older material and watch the views add up.