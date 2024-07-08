  3 New GROK X AI Chatbot Features You’ll LOVE  

The social media platform X is testing new GROK features for deeper in-stream engagement. This move aligns with X owner Elon Musk’s broader AI ambitions. App researcher Nima Owji has recently uncovered code on the X website revealing upcoming features for its AI chatbot, Grok.

These yet-to-be-launched features demonstrate an expanded use of AI for X. These new GROK features are expected to be exclusive to paying users, extending from the $16 Premium+ plan to the more accessible $8 X Premium plan.

Owji's findings suggest that X plans to introduce at least three new Grok-powered features across the platform.

New GROK AI Features on X There’s a new GROK profile analyzer that lets you learn “More about this account.”



X is adding ASK GROK analysis for specific words in a post, by highlighting text. You can then ask GROK to show its analysis in a pop up window on the same page.

Finally, X is testing a separate window to use GROK in, so you can keep keep it active while you’re using X. Other features that X has added recently include hiding likes and new X analytics capabilities. You should also be aware that GROK 2 is being launched in August. Check back for updates, and hook into the Spacelab RSS feed for more updates.

