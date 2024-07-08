   
 
3 New GROK X AI Chatbot Features You’ll LOVE

  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

The social media platform X is testing new GROK  features for deeper in-stream engagement. This move aligns with X owner Elon Musk’s broader AI ambitions.

 

App researcher Nima Owji has recently uncovered code on the X website revealing upcoming features for its AI chatbot, Grok. 


These yet-to-be-launched features demonstrate an expanded use of AI for X.

 

These new GROK features   are expected to be exclusive to paying users, extending from the $16 Premium+ plan to the more accessible $8 X Premium plan. 


Owji's findings suggest that X plans to introduce at least three new Grok-powered features across the platform.


New GROK AI Features on X

  1. There’s a new GROK profile analyzer that lets you learn “More about this account.”

  2. X is adding ASK GROK analysis for specific words in a post, by highlighting text. You can then ask GROK to show its analysis in a pop up window on the same page.
  3. Finally, X is testing  a separate window to use GROK in, so you can keep keep it active while you’re using X.

 

Other features that X has added recently include hiding likes and new X analytics capabilities.

 

You should also be aware that GROK 2 is being launched in August. Check back for updates, and hook into the Spacelab RSS feed for more updates.

 


  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
