  4 Creative Ways To Use The New INSTAGRAM NOTES Feature For REELS and Posts  

Instagram recently dropped some news about their Notes feature, kind of like those old away statuses. Now, you can leave these Notes on Reels and grid posts, and they’ll pop up as little bubbles over the content. Just like before, they’ll disappear after three days unless you decide to delete them sooner.

These comments are semi-private too, so you can control who sees them. You can choose between your close friends list or just the people you follow back. And it looks like you can tag people in these Notes on Reels and posts. Think of them as hidden comments for a select audience.

4 Creative Ways To Use The New Instagram Notes Features

Exclusive Updates: Share sneak peeks or behind-the-scenes content exclusively with close friends or select followers, like upcoming product launches or special events.

Special Offers: Announce limited-time promotions, discounts, or special offers available only to your close friends or loyal followers

Content Teasers: Drop hints or teasers about your next post or Reel, encouraging followers to stay tuned for what’s coming next.

Creative Announcements: Use Notes for creative announcements like new blog posts, podcast episodes, or upcoming travel plans, keeping your close-knit audience in the loop.

When you're scrolling through Reels and posts, you'll see these Notes from your friends like stickers over the content. It's designed for the more private, behind-the-scenes ways people use Instagram, like DMing their buddies. This way, you can catch up on what your friends are saying without having to dive into the comment section.