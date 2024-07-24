Revolutionize Your Design Workflow: 5 CREATIVE Ways To Use ADOBE’S New AI Features for PHOTOSHOP and ILLUSTRATOR

Adobe's rolling out new tools and gen AI features for Illustrator and Photoshop that are designed to make your creative process faster and smoother.



Photoshop Photoshop's getting some great new features. The Generate Image feature, powered by Adobe’s latest Firefly Image 3 Model, is now available on both the desktop and web apps.

Plus, the Enhance Detail feature for Generative Fill can give your large images more sharpness and detail.

They've also rolled out the Selection Brush tool, which makes it super easy to select and separate specific objects just by painting over them.

Illustrator The new Firefly Vector AI model is launching in public beta today. Adobe's supercharging Illustrator with some great new features.

With Generative Shape Fill, you can now add detailed vectors to your shapes just by typing in a description. The model also boosts the Text to Pattern beta, letting you create scalable, custom patterns for stuff like wallpapers. Plus, there's Style Reference, which helps you generate outputs that match your existing styles perfectly.

5 CREATIVE Ways To Use Adobe's New AI Features for Photoshop and Illustrator

Interactive Instagram Stories: Create interactive Instagram stories by using Photoshop’s Selection Brush tool to isolate and animate specific objects from your photos. Add dynamic elements like 3D effects or pixel art to make your stories more engaging and fun for your followers.

Dynamic Social Media Graphics: You can use Photoshop’s Generate Image feature to create backgrounds or overlays for Instagram posts and stories. Enhance the sharpness and detail of these images with the Enhance Detail feature for a professional look.

Animated Content: Use Illustrator’s Generative Shape Fill to quickly create detailed vector elements that can be animated. Combine these with After Effects to produce eye-catching animations for platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Consistent Branding Across Platforms: Employ the Style Reference tool in Illustrator to generate cohesive visuals that match your individual aesthetic. This ensures consistency across all your social media channels.

Custom Pattern Designs for Merch: You can use the Text to Pattern beta feature in Illustrator to design scalable, customized patterns for merchandise like t-shirts, phone cases, or mugs. Share these unique designs on social media to promote your brand’s merch line.