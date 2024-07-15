  INSTAGRAM Is Continuing To HYPE Short Videos Over Long Ones. Here’s 10 Ways To Use That To Your Advantage  

Instagram has an on again, off again relationship for longform video. It’s complicated. Well, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri dropped a video saying they're not really gonna push for longform video.

He thinks longform video could mess with the vibe of Instagram, which is really about connecting with friends. Sure, you could technically throw a one-hour video on Instagram if you wanted to, but the platform is vibing more with the short stuff for right now.

Mosseri's big on the idea that Instagram has two main gigs: helping you stay connected with your friends and letting you dive into your interests, mostly through those quick videos. He believes these two roles work hand in hand because you're likely to share a cool video with a friend who digs the same things.

But here’s the kicker: longer videos, like the stuff you'd usually watch on Netflix, don't gel well with Instagram's goals.

They kinda make you less interactive with your friends' content, and you're less likely to share those long videos. That's why Instagram isn't chasing after that format, even though TikTok is starting to lean into longer videos more and more.

So here's your solution: Create longform videos that will give you the power and reach to gain the types of followers that are really interested in what you’re doing. From those long videos you can create super clips and short form content, and these will become your shortform videos and Instagram Reels.

That being said, here are ten ideas that you can use to create long videos to post, as well as slice up into short videos.

10 Ideas To Create Instagram Reels That Are Both Long AND Short

Behind-the-Scenes Peeks: Share quick clips of what goes on behind the scenes in your daily life, your work environment, or during a special event. It’s a personal touch that can connect deeply with viewers.



Day in the Life: Create a montage of your day in a fast-paced, engaging format. From morning routines to work hustle to evening relaxation, give followers a snapshot of your daily activities.



Educational Content: Teach something valuable in a few seconds, whether it’s a life hack, a recipe, or a quick fitness routine. Break it down into simple, easy-to-follow steps.



Time-Lapse Videos: Whether it’s a sunset, a street scene, or an art project, time-lapse can transform a lengthy process into a mesmerizing few seconds.

Fashion and Style Tips: Showcase your wardrobe, put together outfits, or share fashion tips. Quick transitions and catchy music can make these reels very engaging.



Challenges and Trends: Participate in the latest dance or challenge trending on Instagram. Add your own twist to stand out and engage with the broader community.



Product Demos: If you’re promoting products, create quick, snappy demonstrations of them in use. Highlight features and benefits engagingly and informatively.

Before and After Reveals: Great for makeovers, home renovations, or even art pieces. Show the transformation in a quick, visually appealing way to grab attention.



Comedy Sketches: Short, funny clips or sketches can capture attention and get shared widely. Humor is a powerful tool on social media!

Interactive Content: Use polls, Q&As, and other interactive features to engage directly with your audience. Ask viewers to choose what happens next in your video or to share their opinions.

