MICROSOFT DESIGNER App Is Now Available On iOS and ANDROID With AI Editing And Creation

  
     
Microsoft’s AI-powered Designer app is now on iOS and Android! Now you can create custom images, stickers, greeting cards, invitations, and more using templates. You can also use AI to edit, restyle, and make collages.

 

Designer was initially available on the web and Microsoft Edge, and has been in preview for nearly a year. Now, it's free for everyone with a personal Microsoft account on Windows, iOS, and Android. The mobile app lets you create and edit images on the go.

 

Using Designer, you can easily edit images with AI, restyle them, or add decorative AI-generated borders. It also lets you remove backgrounds, people, or objects from images and add text and branding.

 

There are tons of templates to choose from for creating greeting cards, social media posts, icons, wallpapers, and even coloring book pages. There’s also an avatar creator that’s super fun to use on the mobile app.

 

Although Designer is available as a standalone app, Microsoft is also integrating it with Copilot in apps like Word and PowerPoint, so you can use it there too.

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
