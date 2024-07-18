  New GPT-4o Mini From OpenAI Opens Doors For Creators  

OpenAI is rolling out a new, budget-friendly model called GPT-4o Mini. It's a cheaper alternative to the full-sized versions and boasts more capabilities than GPT-3.5.

For developers eager to build AI applications on a budget, GPT-4o Mini is a game-changer. It's another powerful tool to add to their toolkit.

This new model supports text and vision through the API, and the company plans to soon extend its capabilities to handle all multimodal inputs and outputs, including video and audio.

With these features, we might see more advanced virtual assistants that can understand and suggest travel itineraries. However, it's important to note that GPT-4o Mini is designed for simpler tasks, so it's not about to replace Siri on the cheap.

Starting today, ChatGPT users on Free, Plus, and Team plans can opt for GPT-4o Mini instead of GPT-3.5 Turbo. Enterprise users will get access next week.

This release is great news for developers who prefer using OpenAI's models to create their own AI systems over competitors like Google’s Gemini 1.5 Flash or Anthropic’s Claude 3 Haiku.