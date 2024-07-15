  New GOOGLE VIDS Makes AI-CREATED Video Presentations  

Google is rolling out a new tool called GOOGLE VIDS in Workspace Labs, and they're making it super easy to use. If you can create a slide, you can crank out a video.

Launched back in April, Google Vids lets you combine docs, slides, voiceovers, and clips onto a timeline to put together an incredible video presentation.

It's currently in the preview phase in Workspace Labs, so your IT gurus can set it up for you to give this AI-driven video maker a whirl.

Don't mix up Vids with those AI gadgets like OpenAI's Sora that create super realistic video clips from just a prompt. Vids crafts a presentation. You tell the built-in AI what you're thinking, and it gets the ball rolling, but you can still tweak things later.

Want to get hands-on? Kick off your Google Vids project with a template and jazz it up with some royalty-free stock visuals and sounds.

The real magic, as shown in the demo, is how Gemini can seamlessly toss in the right stock footage, whip up your script, and even narrate your presentation with an AI voiceover—all without you needing to utter a single word.