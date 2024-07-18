  New META THREADS Features Lets You Add Threads Links To A Webpage  

Hey, did you hear what Meta's Threads just rolled out? They've launched this great new feature for developers called Web Intents that adds the Threads API to websites.

Basically, it lets you create direct links to Threads from other pages, making it super easy for users to share links, add comments, and more.

So, when you click on a Web Intent link, it opens a new window and takes you straight to Threads to finish whatever you were doing. On mobile, if you have the Threads app, it’ll open up right there. If you're not logged in, no worries—you can sign in or even create a new account on the spot.

Last month, they also introduced an API that lets you post and schedule content and check out analytics from third-party sites. This makes it a lot easier for publishers and businesses to integrate Threads into their daily routines. We're definitely going to see more content and engagement on the platform because of this.