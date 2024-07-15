PINTEREST AI Can CREATE Backgrounds For Product Shots

Pinterest is cooking up its own spin on AI text-to-image tech, but they're putting a unique twist on it.

According to the latest scoop from the Pinterest Engineering team, their "Canvas" model can create new backgrounds for product shots, making sure the product itself stays front and center without any tweaks.

Pinterest’s system isolates the background and foreground of the image. Then, it uses a model to create new backgrounds that are similar to the existing ones.



The Pinterest announcement said “Training Pinterest Canvas gives us a strong base model that understands what objects look like, what their names are, and how they are typically composed into scenes. However, as previously stated, our goal is training models that can visualize or reimagine real ideas or products in new contexts.”