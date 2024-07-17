TIKTOK & EVENTBRITE Make Selling Tickets Super EASY

TikTok has teamed up with Eventbrite to make promoting and selling tickets for events super easy. Now, anyone who creates events on Eventbrite or uses TikTok can add Eventbrite links directly to their TikTok videos. This means you can find out about cool events and buy tickets without ever leaving the app. This partnership is a game-changer. If you're a TikTok user, you can now become an event creator with Eventbrite, promoting your events directly to the TikTok community. Imagine sharing your event with #BookTok, #NewMusic, or #FoodTok and getting people excited about real-life experiences that match their passions. It's not just for big events either. Local and independent event creators can benefit too. Adding Eventbrite links to TikTok videos can give even smaller events a huge boost, helping to build a thriving, inclusive community and a more diverse event scene. Here’s what’s good about this new feature: Seamless Event Promotion: Add event links to TikTok videos, and let the community explore and buy tickets directly from their For You Page.





This feature is rolling out in all countries where TikTok and Eventbrite are available. Eligible events must be in-person, publicly listed on Eventbrite, have paid tickets, and happen within the next 90 days (or 180 days for music events).