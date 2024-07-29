  There’s a NEW SUBSTACK Mobile Editor Out  

Substack just launched a new mobile editor, and you can write and publish posts directly from the Substack app for iOS.

This first version of the mobile editor is all about keeping it simple and easy. You can publish text and images effortlessly, whether you're out and about or just chilling on the couch. We want this to be a more relaxed and convenient way for you to connect with your audience and share your world with them.

It turns out that the most requested feature from Substack creators was an in-app post editor.

So they just rolled this out for Apple mobile devices, and plan to release Android in the future.

User Interface: The interface is clean and intuitive, with a focus on ease of use. The main screen presents you with options to create new posts or access your drafts with just a tap.

Functionality: The first version of the mobile editor is designed with simplicity in mind, offering basic text and image publishing features. You can add and format text, insert images, and manage your content without the need for a laptop.

Performance: The performance is smooth and responsive. There were no noticeable lags or crashes during use, which is crucial for maintaining the flow of writing. The editor saves drafts automatically, making sure that your work is never lost, even if you get interrupted.

Convenience: This of course now means that you can publish from anywhere, while commuting or chilling at home.

While it currently offers basic features, it sets a foundation for future updates.

How To Publish From The Substack Mobile App Open the Substack app and tap the orange “plus” button on the Home screen. Then, select “Post.”



Start writing your post in the editor. The formatting and embed options are straightforward. You can add an image or divider by clicking the plus button, or style and link text by highlighting it.



Your draft autosaves, but you can only work on one draft at a time for now.



When you're done writing, hit “Next.” Set your publish and paywall options, and send it straight to your subscribers.