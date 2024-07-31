  CREATORS: Unlock Big Ad Agency Tools for $59/Month with SPOK: A Game-Changer  

Forum3 is rolling out a new platform called Spok, designed to give content creators as well as small and medium-sized businesses access to the same powerful tools that big ad agencies are using.

Spok can potentially be a lifesaver for content creators like us. It takes care of all that tedious keyword research and SEO stuff, so we can actually focus on making awesome content that people will love.

There’s no sponsorship or paid marketing here, it’s just a look at new technology that puts together services as a packaged service.

Spok is a subscription service priced at $59 per month, combining large language models (LLMs), first-party data, third-party data, and specialized marketing intelligence. It’s built to make life easier for researchers, data scientists, strategists, and planners by providing an AI-driven platform that helps businesses understand customer behavior, fine-tune their content strategies, and boost ROI across digital channels.

Plus, it has AI tech that can help us find those hidden gem topics that'll really get our work noticed.

Brotman and cofounder Andy Sack launched Forum3 in 2021 to help brands get a handle on web3. But when ChatGPT took off in late 2022, they quickly saw the shift happening and pivoted to focus on AI.

The Spok platform is easy to use, with a Google-like search bar and a simple navigation system. You start by entering your brand’s URL, and from there, you can choose what you need help with—whether it’s creating a content plan, finding the right SEO keywords, or connecting with Gen Z. You can also input competitor URLs for comparison, and then ask the platform questions to dive deeper into its recommendations.

Spok is specifically designed for marketers, leveraging LLMs along with user-provided first-party data, third-party data, and Forum3’s marketing insights.