X Has a NEW Continuous Mode For VIDEO

Social media platform X is working on a feature that lets you keep watching X videos without having to swipe to the next one manually. According to X Daily News, soon you’ll be able to watch videos in this continuous mode where they just autoplay one after another. You’ll also have options to adjust playback speed, quality, auto-advance, and even download videos.

X’s idea is to offer more TV-like content to tap into the video craze that's big on all social apps. No other platform does this quite like X, so the Auto Advance feature could be a great way for users to stay updated on the latest news through videos. Back in April, X rolled out an updated Smart TV app with more features for watching X videos on your TV. This is all part of X’s bigger plan to focus on video content. They’ve seen a big jump in people watching vertical videos and have signed exclusive content deals with various broadcasters to keep users interested. If X can improve its Grok AI system to better categorize content and give users a more relevant experience, we’ll be able to switch on a continuous stream of videos tailored to our interests, which would be an awesome way to stay on top of the news in any niche you like.