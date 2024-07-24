  X is Testing A Limit For Links in Your Post Comments  

X is discouraging users from clicking on referral links to keep them on its site. It has already reduced the reach of posts with links, altered link previews, and introduced long-form posting options.

X is now testing a new feature to let users disable links in replies to their posts, giving users more control over their content discussions. The worst kind of way to ruin a lively conversation is when people make comments about things other than what the discussion is about, like crypto scams or their own affiliate links.

I don’t think affiliate links are bad, but people that want to post their links should do that on their own profile, not others.

The test prevents users from adding links in post replies, as seen in a screenshot shared by app researcher Nima Owji. This feature aims to keep discussions focused on X and reduce spam, particularly from crypto scams in popular users' replies.

However, it could also limit counter-debates by preventing links to refuting sources, though Community Notes may address this issue. Overall, this change could help manage spam and enhance engagement, though its full impact will only be clear once implemented.