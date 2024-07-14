  X Might Do FREE Trial For PREMIUM Service  

X is considering a new strategy to attract more Premium subscribers by offering a free trial period. This approach would allow potential users to test Premium features before committing to a paid subscription.

The specifics of the plan haven’t been announced yet, but X Updates Radar recently discovered new code suggesting the implementation of a “free trial” for X Premium. The duration of this trial period is unknown at this point.

A second post from X Updates Radar shows more code that’s been set up for a free trial.

The proposed trial would likely give users access to Premium perks, including the Grok AI chatbot. However, some critics argue that this move might undermine the core purpose of X's subscription model.

It's worth noting that X Premium's primary goals are revenue generation and increased exposure for its AI technology, rather than serving as an anti-bot measure. In this context, a free trial could be a logical step.

The introduction of a trial period could also provide valuable insights into market demand for the Premium package, based on the number of users who opt to try the free version.