  YOUTUBE MUSIC Tests AI PLAYLISTS Tailored To What YOU Want To Hear  

YOUTUBE MUSIC is spicing things up for its PREMIUM users in the States with a new AI-driven feature that lets you create your own playlists just by spelling out what you're in the mood to hear.





Jessica Gibby from YOUTUBE spilled the beans to The Verge about this cool update.





According to a preview from 9to5Google, we’ll get to chat up a storm in a new UI, throwing down vibes like “catchy pop choruses” or “upbeat pop anthems,” and voila, you get a playlist that hits just right.





Spotify’s been playing in this sandbox for a bit too, with a similar feature for their Premium crowd.

And get this—YouTube Music is also dropping a tool where you can find a song by humming the melody, or even playing it out loud. Just like Shazam, but right in the YouTube Music app.

Hit the new waveform icon in the search bar, perform your piece, and YouTube will do its best to track down the song, showing you the track name, artist, and album. They've been fine-tuning this since last year and started introducing it to Android users in May.